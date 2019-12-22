Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to address public rally in Ramlila Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday morning. BJP has organised this rally to thank the Prime Minister for the decision of regularising unauthorised colonies in the Delhi.

According to party leaders, a huge crowd is expected to attend the rally scheduled to begin shortly before afternoon. During his today's address, the Prime Minister is likely to speak on the party's promise of giving ownership rights to close to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, which has been fulfilled through a recent decision.

While the party has been focusing on making the public meeting a grand success, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for security keeping in mind that the recent protests in the national capital over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. Additional units of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) among others have been deployed to ensure safety at the rally scheduled for today.

Earlier, Congress too had organised its 'Bharat Bachao' rally in the same Ramlila Maidan, over a week ago on December 14, from where it had launched an attack on the Centre over the contentious citizenship law. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former union minister P Chidambaram and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi among others had attended the rally organised by the party to target the Centre. (ANI)

