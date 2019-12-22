Lucknow: Administration deputes officials to ascertain damages during CAA protests

The administration has assigned four Additional District Magistrates in Lucknow with the responsibility of preparing a stock of and oversee the reimbursement of damages incurred during the recent protests, which escalated to vandalism and arson, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to an order issued by the District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash, on Saturday, the administration has deputed the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) in East, West and Transgomti region of Lucknow to oversee the claims of damages in their area and oversee their swift settlement.

Apart from this, the ADM (Administration) has been assigned the duty to carry out the same in the rural area. According to the order, the ADMs have been asked to oversee that necessary action is taken as per their findings.

Earlier today Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that six people hailing from West Bengal's Malda had been arrested from the site of violence in Lucknow. "We have arrested six persons who hail from Malda in West Bengal. They were arrested from the spot of violence in Lucknow," Naithani told ANI here.

He said that so far around 220 people have been arrested in this regard."We are analysing the footage of the violence, photographs in the media and will arrest more people who were involved in the violence," he added. Prior to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed the police to search for those who were misleading people regarding the Act and spreading rumours and causing violence.

On Friday, clashes between the police and protesters erupted in various districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal etc. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

