Prashant Kishor suggests ways to stop implementation of CAA-NRC in India

Amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues across the nation, Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday presented two ways to stop their implementation in the country. Kishor suggested that the protests against CAA and NRC should be carried out peacefully across the nation and urged the protesters to ensure that non-BJP chief ministers in the country refuse to carry out NRC in their jurisdiction.

"Two effective ways to stop the implementation of #CAA_NRC are; (1) Keep protesting peacefully by raising your voice on all platforms, and, (2) Ensure most if not ALL of the 16 Non BJP CMs say NO to NRC in their states. Everything else important as they may is largely tokenism," the tweet by Kishor read. Kishor had on Thursday said that he is not convinced with the argument that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented pan India.

"The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC," tweeted Kishor. The JDU leader has been publicly taking a stand contrary to his party on the citizenship law and had also offered his resignation to the party chief Nitish Kumar following JDU support to the CAB in the Parliament.

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. Recently, the final list of NRC was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. (ANI)

