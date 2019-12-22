Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Afghanistan's Ghani wins slim majority of presidential vote in preliminary results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Afghanistan's Ghani wins slim majority of presidential vote in preliminary results
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani, won a slim majority of votes in a Sept. 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday, in a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the total turnout in the presidential election, which was marred by allegations of massive fraud, was 1.9 million with Ghani securing 50.64%, enough to win the first round of voting. IEC head Hawa Alam Nuristani said in a press conference in Kabul that outcome could change after final results and was subject to a review by the election complaints commission.

If a review showed Ghani's vote falling below 50% and no other candidate with a majority, a second round of voting would be held, she said. Ghani's top challenger Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with him in an awkward unity government, finished second with 39.52% of the vote, according to tally announced by the IEC.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdullah's office said he did not accept the preliminary results and that the commission had failed to tackle election fraud. "The result that stands is based on fraud and without considering our legitimate demands, will never be accepted," the statement said.

With 9.7 million registered voters, according to IEC, Afghanistan's 1.9 million voter turnout for the presidential election was low. Last month, IEC began recounting thousands of votes due to what it described as discrepancies in its system. Abdullah's side objected to the recount and called it an attempt to add more votes in favour of Ghani. IEC dismissed those allegations.

In protest, Abdullah's supporters blocked IEC offices in seven northern provinces to prevent the recount, creating delays in the results announcement. Last week, Abdullah allowed the recount but warned that he would not accept a tainted result.

Despite the election being less violent than initially feared, Afghanistan was plunged into a prolonged period of political chaos with both Ghani's and Abdullah's camps claiming victory before ballots had been tallied. Many Afghans fear a deeply flawed vote combined with bitter tensions between political and provincial actors could drive war-weary Afghanistan into a deeper political instability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs

More than 1,000 people in Hong Kong rallied peacefully in support of Chinas ethnic Uighurs on Sunday, waving Uighur flags and posters in the citys financial district, marking the latest demonstration in over six months of anti-government un...

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any...

Manchester City 'dominated' Leicester City: Kevin De Bruyne after victory

After securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City, Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne said they dominated the game fully. I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the ...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019