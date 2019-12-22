Under attack for chaos during Bihar bandh over citizenship

Opposition RJD in Bihar has cracked the whip on three of its workers in Bhagalpur district, who were identified among those indulging in vandalism a day ago during the statewide bandh called in protest against the amended citizenship law and proposed NRC, the party said here on Sunday. Orders for expulsion of Tirupatinath Yadav, Miraz Chand and Shahzada were issued late on Saturday by the party's state unit chief Jagadanand Singh, RJD spokesman Chitaranjan Gagan told PTI.

"While Yadav was the district unit president, Chand headed the youth wing in Bhagalpur. Shahzada is an active member of the RJD. The action has been taken in view of their involvement in vandalizing an auto rickshaw, in defiance of the party's strict instructions that no violence should take place during the bandh," he added. "The party has also decided to pay damages to the aggrieved auto rickshaw driver," Gagan said.

The bandh, which was supported by the Congress and other constituents of the five-party Grand Alliance, was marked by large-scale disruption of traffic, vandalism and arson. In the state capital, a journalist and a cameraman were manhandled by bandh supporters while the vehicle of another news channel was damaged by the irate agitators. Headed by jailed former chief minister and ex-Union minister Lalu Prasad, the RJD - often accused of promoting lawlessness - has been flayed by parties like the BJP and the JD(U) for the chaos that gripped the state for several hours on account of the shutdown.

The party, now spearheaded by Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, has been attempting an image makeover in the run up to the Assembly polls, due next year, with workers, at some places, seen urging people to support the bandh on Saturday by smilingly greeting them and presenting them with flowers..

