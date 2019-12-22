Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under attack for chaos during Bihar bandh over citizenship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:36 IST
Under attack for chaos during Bihar bandh over citizenship

Opposition RJD in Bihar has cracked the whip on three of its workers in Bhagalpur district, who were identified among those indulging in vandalism a day ago during the statewide bandh called in protest against the amended citizenship law and proposed NRC, the party said here on Sunday. Orders for expulsion of Tirupatinath Yadav, Miraz Chand and Shahzada were issued late on Saturday by the party's state unit chief Jagadanand Singh, RJD spokesman Chitaranjan Gagan told PTI.

"While Yadav was the district unit president, Chand headed the youth wing in Bhagalpur. Shahzada is an active member of the RJD. The action has been taken in view of their involvement in vandalizing an auto rickshaw, in defiance of the party's strict instructions that no violence should take place during the bandh," he added. "The party has also decided to pay damages to the aggrieved auto rickshaw driver," Gagan said.

The bandh, which was supported by the Congress and other constituents of the five-party Grand Alliance, was marked by large-scale disruption of traffic, vandalism and arson. In the state capital, a journalist and a cameraman were manhandled by bandh supporters while the vehicle of another news channel was damaged by the irate agitators. Headed by jailed former chief minister and ex-Union minister Lalu Prasad, the RJD - often accused of promoting lawlessness - has been flayed by parties like the BJP and the JD(U) for the chaos that gripped the state for several hours on account of the shutdown.

The party, now spearheaded by Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, has been attempting an image makeover in the run up to the Assembly polls, due next year, with workers, at some places, seen urging people to support the bandh on Saturday by smilingly greeting them and presenting them with flowers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Karna govt announces Rs 10 l ex-gratia to next of kin of 2

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19. I have directed the Deputy Commission...

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA: Cong's Anand Sharma.

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA Congs Anand Sharma....

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019