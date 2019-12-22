Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah won't be allowed to step out of Kolkata airport if CAA not immediately withdrawn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:48 IST
Shah won't be allowed to step out of Kolkata airport if CAA not immediately withdrawn
Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city, if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn. Chowdhury said the contentious law is against humanity and the citizens of the country "living here for ages".

"We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him," he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA. The state's library service minister claimed that the organisation's movement would be democratic and peaceful.

"We don't believe in violent protests, but we will certainly oppose CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) tooth and nail," he said. The minister said the BJP has already been rejected by the people. "Just look at the ongoing protests all over the country, including in Kolkata," he said.

Chowdhury, who addressed the rally at Rani Rasmoni Avenue, said the "56-inch chest" of PM Narendra Modi has let down the people of the country, as he is "pursuing the politics of hatred and division". "What they (Modi and Shah) are doing is thrusting one agenda after another on the people. They don't believe in discussion, they don't believe in dialogue. We won't let them pursue this," he asserted.

The speakers at the rally also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for hitting the streets to register her protest against CAA and NRC. "Please don't resort to violence, demonstrate peacefully. Muslims, Hindus and members of other communities in Bengal are fighting the CAA and NRC battle together. We must maintain that amity," one of the speakers said in his address..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest: 12 held, 15 detained in Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur yesterday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Security has been heightened in Kanpur after the protest against the CAA turned viol...

Adequate investment needed to rescue NHS: Indian-origin doc tells UK PM Johnson

An Indian-origin chief of one of UKs leading medical associations has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ramp up funding for the countrys state-run health service, warning that without adequate investment, the crisis-hit National...

Chhattisgarh CM demands Nagarnar plant to be handed over to state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded under-construction Nagarnar plant in his state to be handed over to the state if the Centre is unable to run the plant. Baghel said this replying to a question on the decision of dives...

Sikhs hold demonstration to protest demolition of Mangu Mutt

Members of the Sikh community including two MLAs from Punjab staged a demonstration here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the centuries-old Mangu Mutt as part of Odisha Governments beautification plan near Shri Jagannath temple at Pur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019