Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Afghanistan's Ghani claims narrow win in preliminary presidential vote results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:28 IST
UPDATE 3-Afghanistan's Ghani claims narrow win in preliminary presidential vote results
Image Credit: Flickr

Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a Sept. 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday, after a poll that plunged the country into political crisis and was marred by allegations of fraud. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the total turnout in the presidential election was more than 1.8 million with Ghani securing 50.64% - enough to win the first round of voting - beating his main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with Ghani in a unity government.

In a television speech on Sunday, Ghani welcomed the result and said the country was now on the right path towards prosperity and development. "With the announcement, we are moving now from darkness to light and from uncertainty to a bright future," Ghani told a jubilant crowd gathered at the presidential palace in Kabul.

The head of IEC, Hawa Alam Nuristani, told a news conference in Kabul earlier that the outcome could change after final results and was still subject to a review by the election complaints' commission. If a review showed Ghani's vote falling below 50% and no other candidate with a majority, the second round of voting would be held, she said.

According to the tally released by the IEC on Sunday, the total turnout was 1,824,401 with Ghani winning 923,868 votes and Abdullah finished second with 39.5% and 720,099 votes. The United States, Afghanistan's biggest donor, reacted cautiously to the result.

"It is important for Afghans to remember: these results are preliminary. Many steps remain before final election results are certified, to ensure the Afghan people have confidence in the results," John Bass U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan said in a post on Twitter. Abdullah's office said in a statement that he did not accept the preliminary results and that the commission had failed to tackle election fraud.

"The result that stands is based on fraud and without considering our legitimate demands, will never be accepted," the statement said. LOW TURNOUT

With 9.7 million registered voters, according to IEC, turnout was a record low for an Afghan presidential election. Last month, the IEC began recounting thousands of votes due to what it described as discrepancies in its system. Abdullah's side objected to the recount and called it an attempt to add more votes in favour of Ghani. the IEC dismissed those allegations.

In protest, Abdullah's supporters blocked IEC offices in seven northern provinces to prevent the recount, creating delays in the results' announcement. Last week, Abdullah allowed the recount but warned that he would not accept a tainted result.

The situation echoes 2014, when both Ghani and Abdullah alleged massive fraud by the other, forcing the United States to broker an awkward power-sharing arrangement that made Ghani president and Abdullah his chief executive. Aides close to Ghani, a Western-educated former World Bank official, said the incumbent was not ready for another power-sharing deal with Abdullah, a former medical doctor and a three-time contender for the presidency.

Without a unifying leader accepted by all sides, Afghanistan could split further along tribal and ethnic lines. The election result also comes at a critical time for Afghanistan as the United States is showing more interest in negotiating a peace settlement with the Taliban to end a war that has dragged on for more than 18 years.

Eighty-five civilians were killed and more than 370 wounded in militant attacks and violence on the day of the election, the United Nations said last month, and the country plunged into chaos with both Ghani's and Abdullah's camps claiming victory before ballots had been tallied. The U.N. report accused the Taliban of deliberate attacks against civilians on election day.

Election result announcements in Afghanistan are typically followed by violent protests from supporters of losing candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

We will convince parties on NRC when it's ready, says BJP

We will convince parties on NRC when its ready, says BJP Hyderabad, Dec 22 PTI The BJP will convince the BJD and the JD U, which had come out against NRC, as and when it will be taken up for implementation nationwide, BJP national spokespe...

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 9 WB-TMC-LD UP TMC delegation detained at Lucknow airport Party MP Kolkata A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those kill...

UPDATE 1-Russian-backed forces gain ground in rebel-held northwest Syria

Russian-backed Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last opposition enclave in Syrias northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months that has prompted a large civilian exodus, witnesses ...

'My name is Khan & I am an Indian': Delhiites at anti-CAA protest in central Delhi

Scores of people, including students, doctors and artists on Sunday gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place here to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC, flashing placards with slogans like Make Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019