Left Menu
Development News Edition

No one given registration certificate for unauthorised house: AAP reacts to PM Modi's rally

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words on regularising illegal colonies in the city-state, the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Sunday said that not a single owner of an unauthorised house had been given the registration certificate so far.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:30 IST
No one given registration certificate for unauthorised house: AAP reacts to PM Modi's rally
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words on regularising illegal colonies in the city-state, the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Sunday said that not a single owner of an unauthorised house had been given the registration certificate so far. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP did not keep its promise to hand over the registration certificates to at least 100 house owners of the unauthorised colonies.

The BJP on Sunday organised a big rally at Ramlila Maidan here to thank Prime Minister Modi for passing a law that gave land rights to as many as 40 lakh people living in the unauthorised colonies. "BJP had promised that at least 100 people will be given the registration certificate but not a single house owner in unauthorised colonies has yet got it. The BJP has disappointed the people of the unauthorised colonies like the Congress did for many years," said Sisodia.

He said: "The Congress at least used to give provisional ownership certificates. BJP did not even give a provisional certificate ... It was not a 'dhanyawad' rally. It was a 'dhoka' rally." The AAP leader accused the BJP of deceiving the people of the unauthorised colonies and asserted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure the people get the land rights.

"It is Kejriwal government, which has given dignity to the people of these colonies by constructing roads and sewers. Keep your hopes alive. It is Kejriwal government, which will give you the registry," he said. At the rally, Modi said that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years, which was addressed by the BJP.

"Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

We will convince parties on NRC when it's ready, says BJP

We will convince parties on NRC when its ready, says BJP Hyderabad, Dec 22 PTI The BJP will convince the BJD and the JD U, which had come out against NRC, as and when it will be taken up for implementation nationwide, BJP national spokespe...

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 9 WB-TMC-LD UP TMC delegation detained at Lucknow airport Party MP Kolkata A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those kill...

UPDATE 1-Russian-backed forces gain ground in rebel-held northwest Syria

Russian-backed Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last opposition enclave in Syrias northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months that has prompted a large civilian exodus, witnesses ...

'My name is Khan & I am an Indian': Delhiites at anti-CAA protest in central Delhi

Scores of people, including students, doctors and artists on Sunday gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place here to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC, flashing placards with slogans like Make Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019