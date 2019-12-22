Convene meet of CMs, political parties to find solutions to inflation, economy: Kejriwal to Centre

"Let's concentrate on jobs, inflation and the economy..." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday while urging the Centre to convene a meeting of all the chief ministers and political parties to find urgent solutions to these issues. He said people were in distress and they needed urgent measures.

After inaugurating his government's ambitious free Wi-Fi scheme on December 19, Kejriwal had said, "The biggest need of the hour is to provide jobs to the youth. Everybody should come together to provide jobs for our youth."

