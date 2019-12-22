Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, JDS leaders trying to mislead people on CAA-NRC:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 20:38 IST
Cong, JDS leaders trying to mislead people on CAA-NRC:

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday charged the opposition Congress and JDS leaders with trying to mislead the minorities by making false claims and whipping up their emotions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Citizen of Register (NRC). "There are misconceptions about the two (CAA and NRC) and oppositionleaders, including Siddaramaiah (Congress) and H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) are tryingto mislead the people. They are trying to whip up the emotions of theinnocent minorities," he said.

Yediyurappa was addressing reporters on the CAA and NRC issue that has triggered widespread protests across the country, including Karnataka. Asserting that the opposition to CAA and proposed NRC have no base and fears on the issue were unfounded, the senior BJP leader said they would not cause any harm to any Indian.

"My appeal to the people is that CAA and NRC are nationalistic laws and they will not cause harm to any Indian. CAA and NRC are in tune with the Constitution and its secular values," he said.

Hitting out at Kumaraswamy over his comments against the police firing in Mangaluru that left two people dead on Thursday after the protests there turned violent, the chief minister said the JDS leader should know the facts about the incidents. Police opened fire when a mob tried to storm a police station and loot the arms, he said.

Slamming Kumaraswamy for his statement that the mob in Mangaluru had not gathered to wage a war, Yediyurappa sought to know whether the violation of prohibitory orders was not a war against theConstitution and the law. "Whenthe mob tried todisturb peace and indulged in arson and looting should the police have to keep quiet? Are policenot duty bound to protect the innocents and property?" he said.

The opposition leaders wereshowing disrespectto the Constitution and the Parliament which had passed the citizenship amendment bill, he charged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

EIB chief slams slow industrial response to climate change

The president of the European Investment Bank, the EUs lending arm, has sharply criticized industrial companies for reacting too slowly to climate change, saying some bosses had been asleep at the wheel. In an interview to appear in German ...

Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence; toll rises to 17

Blaming outsiders for the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the UP government on Sunday said six people from West Bengal associated with Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI have been arrested, even as the death toll ros...

UP BJP chief asks SP leaders to visit Bengal to see how TMC runs govt

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh asked SP leaders on Sunday to visit West Bengal and see it for themselves how the TMC ran the government in that state. His comments came hours after Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed...

We will convince parties on NRC when it's ready, says BJP

We will convince parties on NRC when its ready, says BJP Hyderabad, Dec 22 PTI The BJP will convince the BJD and the JD U, which had come out against NRC, as and when it will be taken up for implementation nationwide, BJP national spokespe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019