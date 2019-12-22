Left Menu
Owaisi may gain 'some senses' if he unfurls tricolour at his residence: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi should unfurl tricolour at his residence to gain "some senses".

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Ambala on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi should unfurl tricolour at his residence to gain "some senses". "Owaisi agar apne ghar pe tiranga lagayega to kuchh buddhi aa jayegi unko bhi (If Owaisi unfurls tricolour at his residence, he may gain some senses," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister was responding to Owaisi's call to fly the tricolour outside their houses to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Chief Minister further said, "Waiving the flag always evokes a feeling of patriotism and everyone should wave the tricolour, be it Owaisi or anybody else."

On Saturday, the AIMIM chief urged people who are against CAA and NRC to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send across a message to the BJP on the "black law". "Whoever is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should fly tricolour outside their homes. This will send a message to the BJP that they have made wrong and 'black' law," Owaisi had said while addressing a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

