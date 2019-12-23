Left Menu
Jharkhand poll results: BJP's Louis Marandi leading from Dumka

BJP candidate Louis Marandi is leading from Dumka by over 6,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Louis Marandi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP candidate Louis Marandi is leading from Dumka by over 6,000 votes, according to the Election Commission. The BJP candidate is pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, who is trailing in Dumka.

Marandi has received 9821 votes while Hemant Soren has 3492 votes till 10 am and the counting of votes is still continuing. Marandi is an MLA elected from Dumka as a member of BJP. In 2014 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections, she defeated former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Supremo Shibu Soren's son Hemant Soren by 5,262 votes.

She is a minister of the Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security in Chief Minister Raghubar Das government. As per Election Commission trends for 37 Assembly seats, BJP is leading on 22 seats, Congress on 9, RJD on 5, JMM on 19, AJSU and BSP on 2 seats each.

Polling for 81 Assembly seats was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

