Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi maintains strong lead in Dhanwar

JVM (P) chief Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar Assembly constituency by over 10,000 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) trends.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:55 IST
Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi maintains strong lead in Dhanwar
JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi speaking to ANI in Ranchi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

JVM (P) chief Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar Assembly constituency by over 10,000 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) trends. The former Jharkhand chief minister is pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Nijamuddin Ansari, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)'s Raj Kumar Yadav and BJP's Laxman Prasad Singh.

Marandi has received 13,003 votes while Yadav who is trailing has 2,498 votes till 12:30 pm and the counting of votes is underway. Earlier in the day, Marandi told ANI that the assembly election results are not as per their expectations.

The JVM chief was the Member of Parliament in 12th, 13th 14th and 15th Lok Sabha from Jharkhand. He was the MoS for Forests and Environment in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998 to 2000. As per EC's party-wise trends, BJP is leading on 29 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 42. AJSU and JVM have two and five seats respectively.

Polling on 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law

Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like God for the migrants who faced religious persecution...

JP Nadda reaches Kolkata to lead march in support of CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president JP Nadda has reached Kolkata on Monday to lead a march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act. He was received by BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya at the aerod...

Pune: Notices issued to 163 people ahead of 202nd anniversary of Bhima Koregaon

Ahead of the second anniversary of Bhima Koregaon violence, Pune Rural Police on Monday issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide to prohibit them from entering the district. Notices sent to 163 people...

One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said a neighbor of India deliberately wants to create trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, by funding and training terrorists. Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019