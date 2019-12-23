Left Menu
Development News Edition

All five pro-govt parties enter Uzbek parliament: results

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:56 IST
All five pro-govt parties enter Uzbek parliament: results

Tashkent, Dec 23 (AFP) All five pro-government parties that competed in Uzbekistan's first elections under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took seats in the country's parliament, preliminary results showed Monday. Mirziyoyev, who took charge of Central Asia's most populous state in 2016 after the death of hardline predecessor and former patron Islam Karimov, described Sunday's vote as "historic."

But the election lacked opposition representatives and all five parties competing were already represented in the outgoing parliament, which is known for rubber-stamping government policy. Results based on voting in 128 out of 150 districts announced by the Central Asian country's central electoral commission showed the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan leading with 43 seats in the 150-member lower house.

Milli Tiklanish, known in English as the National Revival Democratic Party, trailed it with 35. The People's Democratic Party, the Social Democratic Party also known as Adolat and the Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan also secured seats in the parliament.

Mirziyoyev has been lauded for doing away with many of Karimov's authoritarian excesses, releasing some political prisoners, battling forced labour and opening up the landlocked state to tourism and foreign investment. The election was held under the slogan "New Uzbekistan, new elections" as authorities sought to portray them as the latest example of a newfound openness.

Nevertheless, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has said many features of past votes remain in place, and noted "little evidence of outdoor campaign activities" in its pre-election report. George Tsereteli, who leads the body's Parliamentary Assembly, told AFP on Sunday that Uzbekistan was undergoing a "process of political development."

"Of course, there is an absence here of clear opposition parties and opposition positions and that will probably be noted," he said. The OSCE mission, which included over 300 observers and was the largest in Uzbekistan's history, will hold its briefing on the vote at 3 pm local time (1000 GMT). (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Leclerc extends Ferrari deal until 2024

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc confirmed on Monday he has extended his contract with Ferrari until 2024. Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years, the 22-year-old said on Twitter.The 22...

Oppn parties must join forces, BJP not unbeatable: Chidambaram

After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards a majority, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party. Chidmabaram...

Hyderabad, Dubai most preferred destinations for Indians in 2019: Report

Hyderabad has emerged as the top domestic destination for Indians travelling in 2019 while Dubai as the most preferred international spot, according to a survey. Top destinations booked by Indians travelling within the country in 2019 inclu...

A Christmas journey from olive orchard to Nativity carving

As Christmas pilgrims pore over the intricately carved Nativity scenes in Bethlehem shop windows, few pause to consider that some of the wood used comes from olive trees older than the events of the ancient story they depict.The lacquered w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019