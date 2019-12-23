West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar greeted with black flags on arrival at Jadavpur University

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by the students on his arrival at the Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony.

The protesters were heard shouting slogan -- 'Dhankar Go Back."

At the time of filing this story, Dhankhar was still inside his car. He was not able to get out of his vehicle as the protest by the students is still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.