Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi's Delhi speech a bundle of untruths, say Left parties

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:10 IST
Modi's Delhi speech a bundle of untruths, say Left parties

The Left parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for "lying" about the NRC and claimed that he was "rattled" by the intensity of the protests across the country against the amended Citizenship Act and the population register. Modi, at a rally here on Sunday, said there was no discussion on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) anywhere and assured the Muslim community that no one needed to worry about the new law.

"Clearly rattled by the intensity of popular protests across the country against the CAA/NRC/NPR and the declaration by at least 10 chief ministers that they will not implement the NRC, PM Modi unleashed yesterday at Delhi a bundle of untruths aimed at misleading the people. "BJP's 2019 election manifesto promised the NRC all over the country," a statement from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said while the prime minister had stated that the NRC was not on the government's agenda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders had spoken out about it, even in Parliament. "Modi did not participate in the debate on such a critical legislation (CAA). The home minister was piloting the bills -- CAB and the one on Article 370. Now the prime minister says that it is not a government agenda. Then who is speaking the truth and who is spreading lies?

"If what the prime minister has said is true, then will the government stop working on an NPR? We demand that the CAA be repealed, the NRC not be extended to the entire country and the NPR process stopped," he said. Both the parties highlighted the discrepancies in Modi's statements and the earlier mentions of the NRC by Shah.

They said Shah, during a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha on November 9, had said the government will implement the NRC across the country, while asserting that "not a single infiltrator will be spared", while Modi had stated that it was not discussed. They also questioned how the prime minister said there were no detention centres anywhere when the minister of state for home affairs, in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, said instructions were issued to all the states for setting up detention centres to detain illegal immigrants or convicted foreigners, pending deportation.

The Centre had, on January 9, sent consolidated instructions for the construction of detention centres to all states and Union territories, they said. The CPI(M), in its statement, said the Centre told the Karnataka High Court on November 28 that it had written to all the state governments in 2014 and shot off a follow-up letter in 2018 to have detention centres to house foreign nationals illegally staying in India.

"During his 90-minute-long speech, Modi did not mention even once the growing miseries that his government and policies are imposing on people's day-to-day life. The economy is in a virtual recession, unemployment is at the highest in half-a-century. Distress suicides by farmers are growing, inflation is eating into people's lives -- people have stopped eating onions due to its exorbitant price. "Clearly, the Modi government's only agenda is to sharpen communal polarisation and divide our people through the spread of hate and violence. The protests against the CAA/NRC/NPR will continue until an official notification is issued to stop the ongoing process," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Leclerc extends Ferrari deal until 2024

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc confirmed on Monday he has extended his contract with Ferrari until 2024. Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years, the 22-year-old said on Twitter.The 22...

Oppn parties must join forces, BJP not unbeatable: Chidambaram

After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards a majority, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party. Chidmabaram...

Hyderabad, Dubai most preferred destinations for Indians in 2019: Report

Hyderabad has emerged as the top domestic destination for Indians travelling in 2019 while Dubai as the most preferred international spot, according to a survey. Top destinations booked by Indians travelling within the country in 2019 inclu...

A Christmas journey from olive orchard to Nativity carving

As Christmas pilgrims pore over the intricately carved Nativity scenes in Bethlehem shop windows, few pause to consider that some of the wood used comes from olive trees older than the events of the ancient story they depict.The lacquered w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019