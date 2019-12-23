Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprised over Modi's NRC comments: Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:35 IST
Surprised over Modi's NRC comments: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Pawar said President Ram Nath Kovind had talked about the government's plan to implement NRC across the country in his joint address to Parliament.

Even Home Minister Amit Shah had also spoken on this issue in Rajya Sabha, Pawar told reporters here. Modi on Sunday said the nationwide NRC has not been discussed by his government and noted that it has been carried out only in Assam so far following the apex court's order.

Pawar said he was surprised by Modi's comments, made during a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. "When a major policy is brought, a discussion takes place at the government level. Such a policy will not come before the country without that. Secondly, the country's home minister had said in Parliament that they will bring NRC across the country," Pawar said.

He recalled the President too had talked about implementing the NRC across the country. The President's speech reflects the government's policy, Pawar said. "Now to say there was no discussion on this (NRC in the Cabinet) is not right," he added.

"I think the government has failed on every front. To divert attention of the public at large from such a situation, they are raising such issues and giving such speeches. Beyond that there is nothing in it," Pawar added. Pawar also accused the Modi government of not handling the country's economy properly.

The BJP used financial might to retain power in Jharkhand but the people there rejected it, Pawar said, as the JMM and Congress appeared set to form government there. On the Jharkhand poll results, Pawar said the people there have given a befitting reply to the BJP which would talk of "anyhow" forming the next government in the state.

"Situation in Jharkhand is different from other states. It is an adivasi-dominated state, poverty is more. In such a situation, the BJP tried to use financial strength to retain power. "But I am happy the people of Jharkhand have not accepted (the BJP). I want to thank the people of Jharkhand," Pawar said.

Pawar said the NCP leaders in Jharkhand told him that the local people did not trust the BJP-led government as it ignored development there, while the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC created rift among the people leading to the BJP's defeat. "It is the defeat of BJP. Those who are leading the party will have to take responsibility for it, be it the prime minister or the party president," Pawar said, when asked if the defeat was Modi's responsibility.

Jharkhand was the fifth state the BJP lost after Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra in a year, he said and added such downward trends are difficult to stop..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan ...

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Hong Kong should continue to be free and open, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese president on Monday, as the city is rocked by months of pro-democracy protests. Abe met with Chinese President Xi Jinping...

No need of fresh NRC in Assam, if SC allows 20 pc

Assam government on Monday said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts. The state government does not...

Mpumalanga man sentenced to 29-years for stock theft

A Mpumalanga man is to spend Christmas behind bars after he was sentenced to 29-years in prison for stock theft, said the Hawks on Monday.The Ermelo Magistrates Court on Friday sentenced 52-year-old Zacharia Dube for his role in the theft o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019