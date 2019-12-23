Left Menu
Oppn parties must join forces, BJP not unbeatable: Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:23 IST
After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards a majority, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party. On the Citizenship Amendment Act, he demanded the Centre make a "climb down" and put on hold the contentious law.

Chidambaram, after taking part in a DMK-led rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai, said his party was happy about the electoral outcome in Jharkhand. "We are very happy and we congratulate and thank the people of Jharkhand for giving the JMM-Congress alliance an overwhelming mandate," he told reporters at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters.

The Congress-JMM alliance has been given a "resounding victory and we are very very happy," he said. "The BJP is not unbeatable. If all opposition parties rally together and understand the dangers faced by the country and come together; surely the BJP can be defeated and the BJP will be defeated in future elections also," he said.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, he alleged there was no logic behind it and asked why sections like Tamil Hindus from Sri Lanka and Bhutanese Christians were not accorded citizenship under the law. Though the Sri Lankan Tamils, Rohingyas of Myanmar and Ahmadiyas in Pakistan were among the most persecuted in the world, they were not included in the amendment act for citizenship, he said.

Efforts are on to subject Muslims in India to an assault, equivalent to the one suffered by the Jews in Germany (after Adolf Hitler came to power), he claimed. "We will not allow making India a Germany (seen decades ago during the times of Nazis)," he said adding "all well meaning Indians must oppose and thwart this (amendment to the Citizenship Act)." Expressing happiness about students and youth coming out in large numbers against the CAA, he said they were compassionate and "I am ecstatic," about it.

The protests, like the one held in Chennai today, would continue to be held across India, he said. "The Prime Minister should make a climb down and come forward to re-consider the matter and put on hold the Citizenship Amendment Act and announce that work will not start for the National Register of Citizens," he said.

All political parties must be consulted by the government on the twin issues, he said adding "this is the way a democratic government should pursue in a democratic country and I believe that they will do it." The BJP in the past about three months saw its electoral fortunes decline in Haryana, could not retain power in Maharashtra and now squarely defeated in Jharkhand, he said. In a tweet he said: "Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019.

All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," he said on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

