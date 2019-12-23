Telangana urban local bodies polls on January 22 Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): The Telangana State ElectionCommission on Monday released the schedule for conduct ofpolls to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued onJanuary 7 and the polls will be held on January 22 while thecounting will take place on January 25

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code ofConduct will come into force with immediate effect, the StateElection Commission said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

