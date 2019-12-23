Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana urban local bodies polls on January 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:08 IST
Telangana urban local bodies polls on January 22

Telangana urban local bodies polls on January 22 Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): The Telangana State ElectionCommission on Monday released the schedule for conduct ofpolls to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued onJanuary 7 and the polls will be held on January 22 while thecounting will take place on January 25

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code ofConduct will come into force with immediate effect, the StateElection Commission said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NRC will prove to be black law that will divide country: CG CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the National Register of Citizens NRC, if implemented, will prove to be a black law that will lead to division of the country. Describing the new citizenship act and the proposed NR...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson spotted on coffee date

American actor Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson are prompting speculations that they are dating as the duo were spotted grabbing coffee in Bills hometown, Oklahoma. In the hometown, the couple was seen holding hands in Starbu...

Two absconders held in J-K's Ramban

Two absconders, who were wanted in different cases of crimes for more than an year, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Monday, officials said.Police parties arrested Mohd Yousuf and Shakoor Ahmed in Ramsoo area during ra...

You could not provide jobs and destroyed economy, that is why you are hiding behind hate: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi.

You could not provide jobs and destroyed economy, that is why you are hiding behind hate Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019