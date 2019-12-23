Pawar, CM meet amid talks of much-awaited cabinet expansion

Amid talks of imminent expansion of Maharashtra cabinet, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar held discussions here on Monday evening. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Pawar remained closeted in a meeting for nearly one hour at the Sahyadri Guest House, sources said, adding that no leader of the Congress was present.

The Sena, NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that came to power on November 28 this year. On the same day, six ministers from all the three parties, apart from Thackeray who took oath as the CM, were administered the oath of the office.

"The Cabinet expansion will be carried out after holding discussions with the Congress," an NCP leader said. Asked about the meeting, Shiv Sena leader and Home Minister Eknath Shinde told Marathi news channel 'ABP Majha' that the chief minister will give official information about the cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar told reporters that allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the chief minister. "We also are waiting when our colleagues will be invited to take oath," the NCP chief said.

Responding to a query whether the NCP's list of ministers is ready, Pawar said his party doesn't take much time to finalise anything. "We don't have to go anywhere to seek anybody's permission," he said in an apparent jibe at the ally Congress.

A senior Congress leader had said that ministerial faces will be decided after holding discussions with the party high-command in Delhi. The opposition BJP had targetted the MVA government ahead of the recently-held winter session of the state legislature over delay in allocating ministries..

