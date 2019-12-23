Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive DMK-led rally held in Chennai against CAA, Cong attacks Centre for not taking back citizenship law

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief Dr K Jayakumar on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government for not taking back the citizenship law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:24 IST
Massive DMK-led rally held in Chennai against CAA, Cong attacks Centre for not taking back citizenship law
Congress MP and TNCC chief Dr K Jayakumar during anti-CAA rally in Chennai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief Dr K Jayakumar on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government for not taking back the citizenship law. "By not taking back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Central government is loading their guns and rifles and directing the police to kill the people," he said.

Thousands of people marched on the streets with DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition party leaders here to protest against the CAA earlier in the day. A host of senior leaders of opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) participated in the rally to register their protest against the new law.

Dr Jayakumar told ANI: "When the government is continuously saying that they will not take back this amendment, then this means they are loading their guns and rifles." "They are asking the police to fill their barrel with bullets to kill the people because this agitation of the people will not stop unless they take the CAA back," he added.

He further said the DMK along with other parties today organised a massive protest march and rally, which is a clear indication that the people of India have 'rejected' the amendment made by the 'Modi-Shah regime' against the interest of the people. "The government should bring a law for the safety of the nation, economic development, maintain peace in the country. This particular law is anti-peace, to divide the people, to set one community against the other and destroy the prevailing peace in the country," said Jayakumar.

MH Jawahirulla, MMK president, told ANI that the DMK president at the end of the rally announced that this is not the end of the protest, and the party will hold another meeting in which other agitations will be planned. On Sunday night, the Madras High Court had dismissed the public interest litigation seeking to stall the agitation.

A bench of S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha, while allowing the rally, directed the DMK to ensure that no hardship was caused to the general public and no public properties are damaged in the protest. "We were happy to conduct this rally in a peaceful way. The police had said that there may be some agitation. In fact, our leader has also mentioned that the police also participated in this rally along with the crowd," said Kalanithi Veerasamy, DMK MP.

Apart from political leaders and activists, a huge number of farmers and traders also joined the rally. Police had made elaborate security arrangements, deploying over 5,000 cops, riot control vehicles to respond to any situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

GST fraud of Rs 900 crore busted, three arrested in TN

A GST fraud of a whopping Rs 900 crore in which input tax credit to the tune of Rs 152 crore was availed in Tamil Nadu has been busted, a top official of the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence said here on Monday. Th...

43 school teachers conferred with National ICT Awards

A total of 43 teachers from across the country were conferred with the National ICT Award by the Union HRD Ministry on Monday for their contributions towards the quality of school education. ICT awardee teachers are also been bestowed with ...

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...

Hemant Soren wins from both Assembly seats in Jharkhand polls

Amid the ongoing counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM leader Hemant Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies. Soren won by a margin of 13,188 votes from the Dumka seat a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019