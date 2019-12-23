Left Menu
Mamata writes to Sharad Pawar, urges for opposition joining hands against CAA, NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, urging him to join forces in order to save the democracy amid the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC by the Centre.

  Updated: 23-12-2019 21:30 IST
  Created: 23-12-2019 21:30 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at an event in Kolkata on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, urging him to join forces in order to save the democracy amid the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC by the Centre. "The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the women and children, farmers, workers and members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious," reads Banerjee's letter to Pawar.

"Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and earnestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner. Let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save India's democratic soul," the letter adds. In the letter, Banerjee has asserted that the opposition should join ranks, while alleging that the leaders of the opposition were not being allowed to meet the aggrieved people.

She claimed in the letter: "A delegation from the AITMC was stopped at the Lucknow airport when they attempted to visit UP to be with the aggrieved people." "Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy," she said in the letter.

Meanwhile, in her address at a university's Christmas programme in Kolkata, Banerjee said that her party wanted to ensure democratic rights were provided to every individual. "Today, the world has become one family, where everyone loves everyone. This is our vision. If this vision is lost, everything is lost. Today, people are concerned whether our democratic, fundamental and constitutional rights will remain or not. I feel our rights will remain," she said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

