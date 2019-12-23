Departmental file of ex-MD of UPPCL A P Mishra missing: Police

The departmental file of A P Mishra, the arrested former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, has gone missing from his office, police said on Monday. On November 5, Mishra was arrested in connection with an investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

"The file pertaining to AP Mishra has gone missing from his office. A case has been registered in this connection against unknown persons on December 18," SHO Hazratganj Police Station Dheerendra Pratap Kushwaha said. Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said that those who have committed a crime are on the government's radar.

"A number of people have been sent behind bars, and some are in queue as well. Strict action will be initiated," he said. An official spokesman had said that Mishra, who was close to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and known as "Arab Pati Mishra" was "sacked" from his post of MD on March 24, 2017 after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

"Apprehending his termination, Mishra took away many important files. He was the first engineer to be promoted as MD of UPPCL and was given extension thrice by Akhilesh after his retirement," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.