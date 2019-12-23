LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has been decided that his party and the LF would conduct a joint rally from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata to on December 27.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics, with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state. The opposition Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front had blamed both the TMC and BJP of trying to polarize the protest against CAA in the state and present it as a tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during December 13-17. Following a debacle in the last Lok Sabha polls in the state, the CPI(M) and the Congress had joined hands to take on the BJP and TMC in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.