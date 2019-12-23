Left Menu
Development News Edition

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:51 IST
LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has been decided that his party and the LF would conduct a joint rally from Subodh Mullick Square to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata to on December 27.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics, with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state. The opposition Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front had blamed both the TMC and BJP of trying to polarize the protest against CAA in the state and present it as a tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during December 13-17. Following a debacle in the last Lok Sabha polls in the state, the CPI(M) and the Congress had joined hands to take on the BJP and TMC in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says concerned its Bolivian embassy being monitored

Mexicos Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is deeply concerned about the excess presence of Bolivian intelligence and security services that are monitoring the residence of the Mexican ambassador and Mexican embassy in Bolivia.Mexico g...

Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

West Palm Beach US, Dec 23 AP President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.The Trump campaign announced Monday that he will speak at ...

Jan 1 Koregaon Bhima event: 'No placards on CAA, NRC allowed'

Caught off-guard during the January 1, 2018 cast clashes around Koregaon Bhima village and against the backdrop of anti-CAA agitations, Pune district officials have decided to not allow any sloganeering or placards on the new citizenship la...

There would 'never be a compromise' on Kashmir issue: Pak Army chief

Pakistans Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that there would never be a compromise on the Kashmir issue. He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Combined Military Hospital in Muzafarabad, the capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019