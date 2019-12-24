UMAC to hold protest rallies, meetings against CAA, NRC, NPR

United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) to hold protests and public meetings against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states. Public meetings will be organised this week on December 27 at Eidgah Ground in Nizamabad.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will participate in a protest rally on (Sunday) December 29 at 12 pm at Lehra chowk in Kishangunj, Bihar. The protest rallies and meetings will be attended by AIMIM President, religious scholars and intellectuals.

The committee has also extended support to peaceful protests being currently organised in universities across India. Protests have erupted in different parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

