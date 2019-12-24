Kerala: BJP holds first event to change public opinion on CAA
In a bid to change the public opinion regarding the Citizen Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched an event in favour of the new law.
In a bid to change the public opinion regarding the Citizen Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched an event in favour of the new law. The seminar titled 'Jana Jagratha Sadas' was held in Thiruvananthapuram, which was inaugurated by Rajashekaran.
Former Calicut University vice-chancellor M Abdul Salam was one of the speakers of the seminar. Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekaran said that the party will launch seminars, discussion forums, and solidarity marches in support of CAA and against the campaign by Congress and CPI(M) over the same issue.
"In Kerala, the CPI(M) and Congress have joined hands to oppose CAA launching a false campaign. We will be opposing this propaganda by making people aware of the CAA," he said. The former Mizoram Governor said the BJP central leadership has asked to launch the campaign in Kerala as part of the party's efforts to create a formidable opposition to the "false campaign by Congress, CPI (M)" and other parties against the Centre. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Uthappa hundred takes Kerala to 276/3 as Delhi spinners falter on opening day
CIAL hands over Rs 33.49 crore as dividend to Kerala govt
Kerala govt orders CBI enquiry in the death of violinist Balabhaskar
Baby piles on Delhi's miseries as Kerala post 525/9
Kerala govt decides on CBI probe into violinist's death