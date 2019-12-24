Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:16 IST
PM Modi congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday for his re-election for a second five-year term and assured him India's support for the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process in the war-torn country. Afghan election officials on Sunday announced that President Ghani secured 50.64 percent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice in the September 28 election. Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the result and announced to challenge it.

"My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections," Ghani said in a series of tweets on Tuesday. "He said, India as a friend, neighbor and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism," Ghani said.

President Ghani, who had congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his re-election in May, said that he was committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan. "I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbor and friend but also for India's strategic partnership," the Afghan president said.

"Mr. Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time," Ghani said. India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent around USD 3 billion in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. India was strongly pushing for holding presidential elections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent comments on unauthorized colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there. Kejr...

Five people injured in blasts at South Korean steelmaker Plant

Seoul South Korea, Dec 24 SputnikANI At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCOs plant in the countrys south, media reported on Tuesday.The explosions occurred on Tuesday at...

Jaipur Watch Company Launches Unique Postage Stamp Watch

If you have a penchant for Indian history and want a statement piece to adorn your wrist in 2020, consider going regal with the Jaipur Watch Companys new launch, Postage Stamp Watch.Jaipur Watch Company has customized unique and heritage wa...

New 'tweezer clock' may help tell time more precisely

Scientists, including those from NASA, have come up with a new design for an optical atomic clock that holds promise to be the most accurate and precise yet. Accuracy refers to the ability of the clock to correctly pin down the time, and pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019