BJP MLA Basangouda slams Congress' Khader for violence in Mangaluru

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday slammed Congress MLA UT Khader saying the investigation should be conducted against him first for violence in Mangaluru during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to media, Yatnal said, "UT Khader needs to be investigated first. The rioters in Mangalore and coastal areas are getting support from him," Yatnal said at a press conference here.

"Soon whoever involved in riots should be arrested and their properties should be sealed including that of Khader. The morale of police has gone down due to inquiries on them. I request Karnataka Chief Minister to investigate those responsible for violence thoroughly," he said. The BJP MLA further said, "The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has acted on rioters, I urge Karnataka Chief Minister to act in a similar way."

Two persons were killed while 20 police personnel were injured in violence during a protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.