Protests against CAA across Assam

  Guwahati
  Updated: 24-12-2019 21:10 IST
  Created: 24-12-2019 21:10 IST
Protests against CAA across Assam

Tens of thousands of people hit the streets across Assam on Tuesday at the call of AASU, Congress and several other groups to peacefully protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The largest gathering was in Dibrugarh, the hometown of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. A large number of people assembled at Chowkidinghee playground at a programme by All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests.

The town observed a total and spontaneous bandh to express solidarity and shops, banks and business establishments remained closed. Though schools and offices were open, attendance was very thin as people from all walks of life joined the anti-CAA protest.

Noted educationist and Sahitya Akademi awardee Nagen Saikia, who participated in the agitation, said "The MPs and MLAs should clear their stand whether they are representing Assam or Delhi." AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act and warned the government not to suppress peoples' movement. "We also demand immediate release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi. The way he was arrested is totally condemnable," he added.

Akhil Gogoi, an RTI activist and peasant leader, was arrested on December 12 in Jorhat district as a preventive measure amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the state. He was taken into custody to avoid any "untoward incident". Another large rally was organised by AASU in Tezpur in which the gathering vowed to continue the agitation till the Act is repealed.

"We do not understand their (BJP government at the Centre) peculiar formula. One hand they say safeguarding language, culture, identity and land of Assamese people, on the other hand they want to bring illegal Bangladeshis through the CAA," AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said at the rally. Popular singer Zubeen Garg said as all political parties in Assam have betrayed the state so people should think about "alternate ways to grab the power" in future.

A huge gathering was reported from Golaghat town also. The Congress, which kicked off a 800 km 'padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on Sunday, reached Naharkatiya with thousands of people taking part in it.

Peaceful protest continued across all the districts in Brahmaputra valley. Assam witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history since December 9.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 11, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests in which agitators engaged in pitched battle in almost every major city or town. Five persons had lost their lives during the protest, including four in firing by security forces.

The curfew, which was imposed to control the situation, has been lifted from several cities and relaxed in the rest with the return to normalcy..

