AAP govt's report card bundle of lies: BJP, Cong

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:42 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 21:42 IST
Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday slammed the ruling AAP government's report card of its five years in power, saying the claims made in it were "false" and aimed at getting political mileage ahead of Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to present the report cards of the three municipal corporations ruled by it for the last more than a decade and the work done by its Lok Sabha MPs serving their second term in Delhi.

The report card was released by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alongwith other AAP leaders earlier in the day and ranked good education and free healthcare as top achievements of its government in Delhi. "The five year report card of Aam Aadmi Party government is actually a report card of fraud with the people of Delhi and a bundle of lies seeking electoral benefits in the Assembly polls," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

He said, Kejriwal has claimed to brought about revolutionary changes in the education sector but he must tell the people where are the 500 new schools and 20 new colleges that he promised during the 2015 elections. Tiwari also slammed the AAP government over condition of Delhi government's hospitals, lack of adequate number of public transport buses, and quality of water supply, and said its report card was aimed at "misleading" people before elections.

"The chief minister is the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) but the people of Delhi are compelled to drink polluted water," he claimed. Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra termed the report card as a "fraud paper".

"The AAP is scared of defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and has enlisted the services of Prashant Kishor. If its achievements are so good, then what was the need for presenting the report card," Chopra alleged. The AAP has engaged election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the Assembly elections in Delhi.

Chopra further said ruling dispensation in Delhi believed in "self-publicity" and its work was visible only in media advertisements and hoardings but not on the ground. Hitting back, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj challenged Tiwari to present the report cards of the BJP ruled municipal corporations and the achievements of its MPs.

"We challenge Manoj Tiwari to present the report cards of the MCDs ruled by it.... Tiwari is among those BJP MPs who got elected for a second time in Delhi, we challenge him to present their report cards and seek votes on the basis of the work done by them," Bhardwaj told PTI. While releasing the report, Kejriwal said the AAP had done "historic" work in the national capital.

"The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," Kejriwal said. The AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

