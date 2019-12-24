Alamgir Alam elected Jharkhand CLP leader

Alamgir Alam was on Tuesday elected the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Jharkhand. Alam's name was proposed by Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president and newly-elected MLA Rameshwar Oraon, and seconded by MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh, JPCC working president Rajesh Thakur said here.

The Congress contested the assembly election in the state in alliance with the JMM and RJD, and managed to win 16 seats in the 81-member House. The party registered a vote share of 13.88 per cent.

The opposition combine bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1)..

