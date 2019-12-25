Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lone NCP MLA from Jharkhand meets Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 15:57 IST
Lone NCP MLA from Jharkhand meets Pawar

Kamlesh Kumar Singh, the lone NCP candidate to win a seat in just-held Jharkhand Assembly election, met party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. Singh, elected from the Hussainabad assembly seat in Palamu district, paid a courtesy visit to Pawar in Pune, the NCP tweeted.

"Pawar Saheb extended him wishes for the future," the party said on the micro-blogging site. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerged victorious in Jharkhand, dislodging the BJP from the power in the primarily tribal state, where Assembly poll results were announced on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

President of Dubai-based carrier Emirates to retire in June

The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle Easts biggest carrier, the company confirmed Wednesday. Tim Clark, who joined the airline in 1985 when it was first launched, will re...

Rajasthan guv, CM, Dy CM condole death of soldier

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condoled the death of Saurabh Katara, a soldier from Rajasthans Bharatpur who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The...

Guj: Anti-Corruption Bureau official caught while taking bribe

A police inspector attached to the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a retired government servant who was the complainant in a corruption case. Inspector D D Chavda, posted at Junagad...

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields

Riyadh, Dec 25 AP Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have ended a nearly five-year-long dispute over shared oil fields and have agreed to resume oil production from the divided Neutral Zone, but stressed this would not change their OPEC commitments to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019