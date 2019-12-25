Lone NCP MLA from Jharkhand meets Pawar

Kamlesh Kumar Singh, the lone NCP candidate to win a seat in just-held Jharkhand Assembly election, met party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. Singh, elected from the Hussainabad assembly seat in Palamu district, paid a courtesy visit to Pawar in Pune, the NCP tweeted.

"Pawar Saheb extended him wishes for the future," the party said on the micro-blogging site. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerged victorious in Jharkhand, dislodging the BJP from the power in the primarily tribal state, where Assembly poll results were announced on Monday..

