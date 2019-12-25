Goa: PFG threatens to intensify agitation, warns tourists

Threatening to intensify its agitation on the Mahadayi river issue on December 31, a Goa- based group on Wednesday asked tourists to "think twice" before visiting the state for New Year celebrations. The Progressive Front of Goa (PFG), a front of local political parties and activists, slammed the Union government's latest stand that Karnataka did not need environment clearance (EC) for Kalsa Bhanduri project on the river.

PFG leader Hrudaynath Shirodkar demanded that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant resign within 48 hours, owning responsibility for the "failure" to protect the river. The PGF would not allow the CM's functions to take place, he threatened.

The group would intensify its agitation on December 31, he further said. "We appeal all the tourists to think twice before planning their New year celebrations in Goa," he said.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on December 24 wrote to the Karnataka government, stating that an EC was not required for the Kalsa Bhanduri drinking water project. The Goa government is opposed to this project, claiming that it would take away the coastal state's share of the river water..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.