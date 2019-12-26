Anti-CAA protests continue in TN

Protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued here on Thursday, with an assorted group of activists including writers staging a demonstration against the legislation. Writers and social activists participated in the demo against the amended Citizenship Act, and were joined by various political parties and organisations opposed to the CAA.

CPI veteran R Nallakannu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, DMK MP Kanimozhi, CPI (M) state unit secretary K Balakrishnan, state leaders of IUML and others joined the protest. Songs were sung during the protest opposing the CAA, even as the agitators slammed the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for supporting the law.

The country has been witnessing a series of protests against the CAA, which envisages giving Indian nationality to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there. Both houses of the Parliament had earlier approved the bill in this regard..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.