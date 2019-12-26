NCP MLC seeks white papers on Samruddhi E-way, Jalyukt Shivar

Left Menu
Maharashtra NCP MLC Satish Chavan on Thursday said he would urge the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to publish white papers on the Mumbai-Nagpur 'Samruddhi Corridor' Expressway and Jalyukt Shivar, both pet projects of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Talking to reporters here, the legislator from the Marathwada Graduate Constituency alleged that the Samruddhi Corridor project has badly affected the financial condition of the state.

Launched by the previous BJP-led government, the Mumbai-Nagpur corridor is an ambitious infrastructure project worth Rs 46,000-crore, which will pass through 10 districts and reduce the travel time between Nagpur, the state's second capital, and Mumbai to seven hours. "In order to construct the Samruddhi Expressway, the state government took funds from different corporations, including Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as well as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Now, no bank is ready to give loans for this project. The feasibility of the project was not checked, which has hit the financial condition of the state," he said.

"Funds spent on the Jalyukt Shivar project also need to be verified. White papers on both these projects should be released. I am going to make this demand to the government now," Chavan added. Jalyukt Shivar was Fadnavis government's flagship micro-irrigation scheme, which involved deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, and digging of farm ponds across the state.

Chavan also raised questions over the water grid project, which proposes to provide water to the drought-hit region, especially Marathwada, through an elaborate network of pipelines. "The feasibility and goals of the water grid project must be checked before its implementation. There is a need to revive old irrigation projects, some of which are non- functional only due to unpaid electricity bills," Chavan said.

Before the state Assembly elections held on October 21, the NCP had witnessed desertions by several of its key leaders. However, the party won 54 seats, becoming the third largest party after BJP (105) and Shiv Sena (56). When asked about how the party plans to expand its base in the state, Chavan said, "After the cabinet expansion, the NCP will give the responsibility of each district to a minister, who will make the organisation stronger in those respective regions." PTI AW NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

