Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Min skips meeting families of those who died in anti-CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal stoked a controversy on Thursday after he refused to meet the families of two victims, who had lost their lives in the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC last Friday in Bijnor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:16 IST
UP Min skips meeting families of those who died in anti-CAA protests
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal talking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal stoked a controversy on Thursday after he refused to meet the families of two victims, who had lost their lives in the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC last Friday in Bijnor. The Minister, however, defended his action by saying that he had met a journalist from the Muslim community, who was injured during the clashes.

"Why should I go to the homes of rioters. Those who are rioting and want to inflame passions, how are they part of society. Why should I go there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. Why should I go to the houses of rioters?... I met a Muslim journalist who was injured during the clashes," Agarwal told reporters here on Thursday. He stated that Om Raj Saini, whose house he had visited today, was injured by a bullet from the rioters while he was returning from his fields.

"I have held talks with the police and they told me Om Raj Saini was injured by a bullet while he returning from his fields. Therefore, upon the directions of Chief Minister, I visited his house and assured his family that his medical expenses will be borne by the administration," Agarwal said. He further said that while everyone had a right to protest peacefully, violence and vandalism could not be justified.

"Firstly, the responsibility lies on those who protested using violent means against CAA. Everybody has the right to protest but indulging in vandalism, arson is never justified," Agarwal said. He asserted that the state administration will deal strictly with those who are found guilty.

"The two (Muslim) men who had lost their lives were involved in rioting. They died due to bullet injuries during the protest," he said. Violent protests had broken out last Friday in several parts of Uttar Pradesh against the CAA, in which more than 20 people had lost their lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslim women join anti-CAA stir in Karnataka

Anti-CAA protests refused to die down in Karnataka with hundreds of Muslim women taking the centre-stage on Thursday holding protests here and at Shivamogaa and Kalaburagi. The women staged a protest at Eidgah Grounds in Shivamogga holding...

Two Army jawans killed during bridge construction training

Two Army jawans were killed andfour others were injured in an accident during a bridgeconstruction training at the College Of Military EngineeringCME here on Thursday, sources saidThe injured have been rushed to hospital, they addedPTI SPK ...

Happay launches AI-Powered Invoice Processing Solution for mid-size to large Corporates.

National, 2019 Happay, Indias leading Business Spend Automation Platform, has launched a new Invoice Processing Solution to help corporates manage their Accounts Payable process. With Happay Invoice, corporates can process, approve and pay...

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded to

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded tojudicial custody for 14 days special court turns down NIAsplea for further 10 days custody....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019