ECI reviews poll preparedness for Delhi Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Sh. Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Sh. Ashok Lavasa and Sh. Sushil Chandra reviewed poll preparedness for Delhi Assembly Elections at ECI Headquarters, Delhi today on December 26, 2019.

DEOs, DCPs, Joint CPs, Chairman NDMC, MCD Commissioner &CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies attended the meeting. The Commission also held a separate meeting with the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi.

Speaking to the officers. the Chief Election Commissioner, Sh. Sunil Arora said that the Constitution of India has given the mandate to Election Commission of India under Article 324 to conduct free, fair and credible elections. CEC called upon election officials to conduct the flawless election in the NCT of Delhi.

Election Commissioner, Shri Ashok Lavasa speaking on the occasion directed election officials to respond promptly on the complaints received through the c-Vigil app and pay attention to the EVM/VVPAT training.

During the meeting, a brief presentation was made by Dr. Ranbir Singh, CEO, Delhi highlighting the status of preparedness. He gave the status with regard to electoral rolls, manpower availability, EVMs/VVPATs, training of all elected officials, and SVEEP activities focusing and targeting low turnout areas for increasing the number of voter turnout. During the review Dr. Ranbir Singh, CEO informed the Commission regarding special measures taken for facilitating PwD and Sr. Citizens voters including Pick and Drop facility. He also informed the Commission about the facilities being created at all Polling Station locations like provision of crèche facility, ramp, water facility, mobile locker, selfie point, waiting area, wheelchairs, etc.

Sh. Praveer Ranjan, Spl. Commissioner, Delhi Police who is State Police Nodal Officer made a presentation about the general law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and action being planned by Delhi Police to enforce all the measures as mandated by the Commission.

The Commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation. The Commission further directed all the DEOs to ensure the provision of assured minimum facilities including ramp of the gradient of 1:10 or lower and adequate facility of mobile toilets on locations having more than 6 polling booths. The Commission directed all the local bodies to ensure that all facilities must be available at all polling locations strictly in line with the AMF standards prescribed by the Commission. DEOs were further directed to properly coordinate with local bodies to remove any noticed deficiency. The Commission emphasized the need for detailed hands-on training on EVM/VVPAT and directed the DEOs to personally monitor this. The Commission emphasized rigorous training for all MCC/Expenditure Monitoring Teams on cVigil to take immediate effective action against any complaints lodged by the citizen on this app. Commission further directed DEOs to ensure the proper and timely distribution of Photo Voters Slips. The commission directed the Transport Department to ensure a sufficient number of smaller size vehicles for easy movement polling parties and machines in the narrow lanes.

CEC directed all DEOs and DCPs and all other departments to henceforth give utmost priority to the election work so as to ensure the successful conduct of the election.

During the meeting with Chief Secretary, Pr. Secretary (Home) and Commissioner of Police Delhi, the Commission asked them to ensure overall supervision and coordination with all Delhi Government Departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Election.

The Full Commission reviewed the status of preparation at the level of Districts. All DEOs along with their respective DCPs gave detailed presentations of their District. The Commission was informed about the preparatory action taken by the DEOs in respect of finalization of Electoral Rolls, finalization of manpower requirements, training arrangements and SVEEP initiatives, etc. DCPs informed the Commission about the law and order aspects of the Districts.

On this occasion, the Commission released a Coffee Table Book titled "Saluting the Voters of Delhi" published by CEO, Delhi on the Lok Sabha election 2019 in Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

