Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren to take oath as J'khand CM on Dec 29: Raj Bhavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:33 IST
Hemant Soren to take oath as J'khand CM on Dec 29: Raj Bhavan

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday. Chief Secretary D K Tiwari called on Soren at his Kanke Road residence here during the day and handed him the invitation for the ceremony, it said.

"Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground (in Ranchi)," the communique said. Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

The JMM on Thursday said the governor has invited Soren to take oath as the chief minister. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-party alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81- member state Assembly. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one.

JVM(P), with its three MLAs, has extended 'unconditional support' to Soren to form the government. The BJP clinched 25 seats, AJSU Party two, the CPI-ML(Liberation) and the NCP one each and others two.

The results of the election, which was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, was announced on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

I-League in Kashmir: Unable to watch, many fans return dejected

Kashmir hosted its first football match post- August 5 with Real Kashmir Football Club defeating defending champions Chennai City in the I-League on Thursday but a large number of fans returning dejected not able to watch the game acted as ...

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn commits suicide

HIGHLIGHTSNorwegian Princess Martha Louises ex-husband Ari Behn has committed suicide.Behn had accused American actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert.He is the third Kevin Spacey accuser to die this year.Amer...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivias government of ...

Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Russia, Syria and Iran against killing civilians in Syrias Idlib province and said Turkey was working hard to stop the carnage.Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019