Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:43 IST
Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to 'divert' attention of the people from its 'massive' failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed here on Thursday. He also hit out at the top leadership of government and the BJP for allegedly speaking in different voices on the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the cabinet was boundby collective responsibility.

India was among the five best economies in the world during the UPA rule but it had slipped down now, Gohil told reporters here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised, before the Lok Sabha polls, creation of two crore jobs every year but unemployment has reached its highest levels in 45 years and the farmers were in distress, he alleged.

to divert the anger of the country and the attention of the countrymen, the gimmick of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC have been started...," he charged. Congress was opposed to the CAA because the law was against the spirit of the Constitution, he maintained.

Like the solar eclipse, which occurred on Thursday, Modi "has thrown an eclipse" on democracy and the Constitution, he said. On NRC, he said it would pose problems to the poor people as they would be required to produce documents such as birth certificate.

When pointed to clarifications by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that there were no discussions on NRC, he said Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken earlier that it would be impemented across the country. Gohil claimed that even after Modis speech in Delhi, BJP working president J P Nadda said that NRC was on their agenda and it would be implemented and asked who should be believed.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats comments that some self- seeking people were dividing Hindus and Muslims and that all 130 crore people in India were Hindus, he said it was contrary to the Constitution under which "India is not a religious country." "If anyone has destroyed this country, it is the ideology of BJP and RSS which divides in the name of religion, the country is being damaged because of that, he alleged. Replying to a question on the Congress stance on National Population Register (NPR), he said none would have any problem if the government had a clean hand.

But, on the floor of parliament, BJP minister has said NPR is a one step ahead (of) NRC. Whom should we believe? The reply in parliament or the statement of a political person outside the House? he asked..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt trying to bring in NRC in garb of NPR: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of trying to bring in the National Register of Citizens in the garb of the National Population Register, saying it is evident from the fact that NRC-related questions are being asked in pr...

Pradhan dedicates new railway line between Nayagarh & Mahipur

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated the new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur in Odisha. The 11.9 km long new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur station is a part of Khurda-Balangir project. The...

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: TMC to shift Axis Bank accounts

The Shiv Sena-ruled ThaneMunicipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accountsfrom Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official saidThane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday,directed officials to shift the accounts ...

Dilip Ghosh challenges Mamata on implementation of CAA in WB

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the Centre from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and said that NRC is required as infiltrators have become the vote b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019