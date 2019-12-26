Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP showing disregard for people's voice, uses brute force against them: Congress

Congress party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday said the BJP led government at the Centre has shown a callous disregard for the people's voices and used brute force to suppress them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:58 IST
BJP showing disregard for people's voice, uses brute force against them: Congress
Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil. Image Credit: ANI

Congress party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday said the BJP led government at the Centre has shown a callous disregard for the people's voices and used brute force to suppress them. Gohil claimed that the BJP was diverting the attention from unemployment, falling consumption, and overall economic mess by dividing India along social and communal lines.

The Congress leader, who was talking to media persons, also accused the Centre of unleashing brutal repression against the students and the civil society organisations. "There have been spontaneous protests in universities, IITs, and IIMs and other leading academic institutions against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the government, which has betrayed their trust and failed to deliver on its promises and ruin the nation's economy," he said.

Gohil even said that the Central government was trying to shift the people's attention away from the economic distress the country has been pushed into. "We note that unemployment has peaked the highest level in 45 years. For the first time in 40 years, the rural consumption has declined," he said.

The Congress leader further said the citizenship law is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will hurt the poor and vulnerable sections of the country. Protests have erupted across the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt trying to bring in NRC in garb of NPR: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of trying to bring in the National Register of Citizens in the garb of the National Population Register, saying it is evident from the fact that NRC-related questions are being asked in pr...

Pradhan dedicates new railway line between Nayagarh & Mahipur

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated the new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur in Odisha. The 11.9 km long new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur station is a part of Khurda-Balangir project. The...

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: TMC to shift Axis Bank accounts

The Shiv Sena-ruled ThaneMunicipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accountsfrom Axis Bank to a nationalized bank, a civic official saidThane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting on Thursday,directed officials to shift the accounts ...

Dilip Ghosh challenges Mamata on implementation of CAA in WB

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the Centre from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and said that NRC is required as infiltrators have become the vote b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019