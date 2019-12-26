Anti-CAA protests: IYC sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi, Shah

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday sent a copy of the Preamble of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narender Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The copies were despatched through courier to all BJP leaders across the country for "opening the eyes of the leaders" and to prevent further "destruction" of the basic features of the Constitution.

IYC chief B V Srinivas said on one hand, the BJP and its leaders proclaim themselves to be the protectors of the Constitution, while on the other hand, all their policies and actions are aimed at "destroying" even the basic fabrics of the Constitution. Srinivas said Modi should answer the nation when would he be able to take away the "eclipse of uncertainity, poverty, unemployment from the lives of the people of the nation".

