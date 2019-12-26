Army chief's CAA remarks 'unethical', appears like those of a BJP leader: Adhir

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday described Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat's remarks criticising people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law as "unethical" and alleged that he appeared to speak like a BJP leader. Rawat on Thursday criticised people leading violent protests, saying leadership is not about guiding masses, including students to carry out arson and violence,

"Army Chief's remark on CAA is highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit, he is appeared to be a BJP leader who is going to be promoted or rewarded as cds. Rawat needs to be restrained to maintain the impartiality of our army (sic)," Chowdhury tweeted. Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa also slammed Gen Rawat for his remarks.

"Army Chief Bipin Rawat speaking against #CAAProtests is wholly against constitutional democracy. If Army Chief is allowed to speak on political issues today, it also permits him to attempt an Army takeover tomorrow!!," he tweeted. Reacting to Gen Rawat's remarks, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in genocide of communal violence (sic). Do you agree with me General Saheb?"

At the party's press conference here, senior spokesperson Ajay Maken, when asked about the controversy on the statement of the Army Chief, said Rawat is Army Chief and "we would desist from making any comments on his statement".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

