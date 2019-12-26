Cong spreading rumours on CAA, NRC: Union min Nityanand Rai

Union minister Nityanand Rai on Thursday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating confusion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for political gains. The Union minister of state for home affairs also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of whipping up violence during protests against the Act.

Rai said BJP workers should create awareness on the two issues to "expose the opposition's petty politics of spreading rumours and misinformation". "Some people are spreading rumours on CAA and NRC.

They are misleading people on these issues. There is a need to expose such people. "Jittery Congress is trying to grab power at the Centre through petty politics of creating confusion among the people on these issues," Rai told reporters.

He said the efforts of the opposition parties will not fructify as "people have understood their tactics and would not make any mistake now". "The nation is firmly moving ahead under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Rai said, who was accompanied by Muzaffarpur district BJP chief Ranjan Kumar Singh.

He also assured people that the CAA will not affect the interests of any person irrespective of his or her religion. "There should be no doubt in anyone's mind with regard to CAA's impact on his or her citizenship. It will not affect anyone's interest, rather this law ensures humanity." The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh fleeing persecution there.

"BJP workers will have to work for creating awareness among the people on CAA. We did not discriminate anyone on religious grounds," he said. The Union minister said the percentage of religious minorities in Pakistan's population declined from 23 per cent in 1947 to 3.7 per cent now.

Rai asserted that the Centre is committed to implementing the Assam accord. "There is a standing committee in the Union Home Ministry that ensures the implementation of Assam accord," he said, adding that the new citizenship law does not violate the provisions of Article 371.

The Centre is committed to preserving the language, cultural and social identities of the people of northeastern states, Rai added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.