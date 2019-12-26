Congress forms screening committee for Delhi

The Congress on Thursday formed screening committee for upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The committee will be headed by party leader Rajiv Satav and its members include Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

The screening committee will deliberate on names of party candidates sent to it by the Delhi unit and make its recommendation to the party's central election committee. Elections are likely to be held early next year for 70-member Delhi assembly.

The ruling AAP registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections and won 67 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

