`War room' to be set up for implementation of tribal welfare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that a "war room" will be set up to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in remote areas of the state. Thackeray made the announcement at a review meeting of the tribal development department.

He also said that a task force will be set up for tackling malnutrition in these areas. The chief minister also asked the officials to prepare a time-bound programme for proper utilization of funds meant for development schemes of the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

