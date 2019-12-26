MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA
The Madhya Pradesh unit of theBJP will hold rallies and marches across the state fromJanuary 1 to create awareness about the Citizenship(Amendment) Act (CAA), it said on Thursday
Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said thatfrom January 1 to January 15, BJP workers will reach out tothe people to dispel "misunderstandings" over the CAA, whichthe "Congress has created"
Chouhan was speaking after holding a meeting withsenior leaders including former union minister Narendra SinghTomar and BJP vice president in charge of MP VinaySahasrabuddhe.
