Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local body polls: Voting underway at polling stations in Madurai

Voting is underway at 939 polling booths in Madurai for the rural local body polls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 11:10 IST
Local body polls: Voting underway at polling stations in Madurai
Voting is underway for local body polls in Madurai. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Voting is underway at 939 polling booths in Madurai for the rural local body polls.

The voting today is taking place for 1,356 posts in Melur, Kottampatti, Madurai East, Madurai West, Alanganallur and Vadipatti. This includes 11 district councillors, 101 union councillors, 180 village Panchayat leaders and 1064 Panchayat ward members.

Around 2000 police personnel including two ADSPs, 20 DSPs and 60 Inspectors headed by District SP Manivannan have been deployed for security. Over 50,000 voters are expected to exercise their franchise. A total of 7.47 per cent votes have been polled till 9:00 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia board to develop sustainability strategy amid climate fears

Australias cricket board will look to finalise a sustainability strategy in 2020 amid concerns that extreme heat brought by climate change is risking players safety and could lead to major disruptions to summer playing schedules. A hot, dry...

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new one million square feet facility in Deltona that will create more than 500 new and full-time jobs. This newest fulfillment center in Florida comes just a month after the e-commerce giant announc...

H G Infra shares zoom 11 pc as co bags highway project

Shares of H G Infra Engineering zoomed almost 11 per cent on Friday after the company bagged a highway project worth Rs 522 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI. The companys scrip rallied 10.35 per cent to Rs...

Childhood buddies wrangle, WhatsApp groups see exits over CAA-NRC debates on social media

Relationships among childhood friends are turning sour, students are disagreeing with their teachers and alumnus of prestigious institutions are exiting WhatsApp groups, all because of arguments on social media over the controversial citize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019