Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday, in a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March. Netanyahu won 72.5% of votes in Thursday's party ballot, against 27.5% for challenger Gideon Saar, who conceded, tweeting that he would now back the incumbent "for the sake of a Likud victory in the (general) election".

The challenge by Saar, a former education and interior minister, had added to pressures on the four-term premier, who is under indictment and fighting for political survival. Netanyahu declared victory in a speech at Likud's campaign headquarters near Tel Aviv, telling supporters: "The future is in our hands".

"The sweeping decision in the primaries was a major expression of confidence in my path, in our path," Netanyahu said, adding: "Now is the time to bring a sweeping victory to Likud and the right in the elections." In November, Netanyahu was charged with corruption in three criminal cases and he has twice failed to form a government in the wake of inconclusive national ballots in April and September.

Netanyahu's rival in those elections, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party, was also unable to form a coalition, leading to political deadlock and the third election on March 2. Netanyahu has cast the legal case against him as a political witch-hunt by the media and an Israeli left hoping to oust him.

Gantz, who will be Netanyahu's main challenger again in March, sought to draw a distinction between his centrist party and Likud under Netanyahu, who he said was "seeking to break down the rule of law". "As Likud continues to be led by a defendant in bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, we will choose unity, statehood, and reconciliation, leading Israel on a new path," Gantz said on Twitter.

Though the troubles of "King Bibi", as his fans call him, do not seem to have dented the loyalty Netanyahu commands among his supporters, some Likud members have said it is time for fresh leadership. Netanyahu had played down Saar's challenge, talking up his own security credentials and international prowess. Saar had argued that Likud was unlikely to regain power in March unless Netanyahu steps aside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

2019: Bollywood goes 'social' with film on caste, class and gender

There was caste divide, womens empowerment and class schisms but also everyday problems like balding and Indias obsession with fair skin in a year that saw several Hindi films straddle box office success and cerebral content too. So, if 201...

Allahabad Bank shares jump 8.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Allahabad Bank on Friday jumped 8.5 per cent after the lender said it will get fresh capital infusion from the government in the current financial year. The scrip climbed 8.17 per cent to close at Rs 19.20 on the BSE. During the d...

Guj HC upholds death sentence for man who raped, killed child

The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld capital punishment for a 22-year-old man convicted for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Surat in October 2018. A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and A C Rao rejected the appeal fil...

Guj: UP man who left home 26 years ago reunited with kin

A 60-year-old man who left his home in Uttar Pradesh 26 years ago and was living in an ashram in Gujarats Bhuj for the past two years was on Thursday united with his family, including his son who was a few months old at that time. Vijay Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019