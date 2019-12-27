Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR: CPI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:37 IST
Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR: CPI

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR: CPI Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI): The Left parties have been compelled to call for a week-long nationwide protest against NRC, CAA and NPR from January 1 as the constitution, democracy, unity and integrity of the country are under attack, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said on Friday. The Left parties had on Thursday announced in a joint statement that they would protest against the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register.

"The constitution, democracy, unity and integrity of the country are under attack compelling the Left parties to take up the campaign. We want to bring together all the secular and democratic forces to fight the BJP-RSS combine to save India and to save constitution and democracy," Raja said at a press conference at the party headquarters. The CPI leader said his party has also decided to extend its solidarity with the trade unions and Kisan organisations, which have given a call for a countrywide strike and Gramin Bandh on January 8.

According to Raja, the objective behind the campaign is to expose the wrongdoings of the government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The campaign also aims at opposing the alleged retrograde and anti-people economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led BJP government at the Centre, he said.

The CPI general secretary alleged that the BJP and RSS have divisive, communal and sinister designs to polarise India. "Home Minister Amit Shah speaks about the 'Tukde- Tukde gang' but the real Tukde-Tukde gang is BJP/RSS combine," he added.

Raja flayed the Centre for it poor economic policies resulting in recession in the country, unemployment, under- employment and the growing non-performing assets. He slammed the Centre for its divestment policies and inviting foreign direct investment in the strategic sectors such as defence and telecom.

"Modi failed in economy. When people question him, he diverts their attention by polarising them," Raja alleged. The CPI leader flayed the attack on the party head office two days ago when the miscreants allegedly set some motorcycles near its state headquarters afire.

Condemning the alleged attack on the CPI office, Raja demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should bring the vandals to book. He asserted that the BJP-RSS cannot terrorise the CPI by attacking its office.

"We were part of the Indian freedom movement and did supreme sacrifice. If we can defeat the British Raj, we can defeat the BJP Raj too. It is only a matter of time," he added. The Communist leader said the BJP has started paying the price of its divisive politics when the party could not form its government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"Modi and Shah should read the writing on the wall. People will not tolerate the subversion of constitution and communal politics," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...

Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019