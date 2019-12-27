Everybody's duty to stop anyone trying to snatch India's diversity: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it's everybody's duty to stop anyone trying to snatch away India's diversity.
Addressing a Christmas and New year function hosted here by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the chief minister said the AAP government in its five years tried to serve the poor according to the path shown by Jesus Christ.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
